Submit documents of govt officials demanding 40% commission to Nagamohan Das panel, Siddaramaiah tells contractors

Hosadurga: Reacting to Karnataka State Contractors Association President Kempanna's allegation that the government officials are demanding 40 per cent commission, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested contractors to provide documents pertaining to 40 per cent commission demand to retired justice Nagmohan Das commission.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, he said the state government has constituted a commission to probe allegations related to 40 per cent commission. Let contractors give documents to the commission for suitable action.

When questioned whether Karnataka will approach the Supreme Court in connection with disparity in allocation of grants to Karnataka on the lines of Kerala, he said, "Disparity in allocation of grants is true. But we have not thought of approaching the Supreme Court yet."

He said Karnataka gets Rs 13 for paying Rs 100 tax to the Centre. Narendra Modi had demanded the Centre not to collect tax from Gujrat during his tenure as chief minister. "When we demand our share, they are making allegations of separate country. Don't you think it was Modi who laid foundation for separate country," he questioned.