Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Supreme Court notice to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on plea challenging his election from Varuna constituency in 2023

The Karnataka High Court had earlier dismissed the petition
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 07:24 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme Court of IndiaKarnatakaSiddaramaiahElection Petition

Follow us on :

Follow Us