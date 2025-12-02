Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Supreme Court stays trial against ex-Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa in POCSO case

The case stems from a complaint filed in March 2024 by a woman who alleged that Yediyurappa had inappropriately touched her minor daughter during a meeting at his residence.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 07:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 07:09 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsSupreme CourtB S Yediyurappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us