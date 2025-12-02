<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the trial against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the POCSO Act case against him. </p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya was considering the Special Leave Petition filed by Yediyurappa against the November 13 order of the Karnataka High Court which refused to quash the case lodged against him.</p><p>The case stems from a complaint filed in March 2024 by a woman who alleged that Yediyurappa had inappropriately touched her minor daughter during a meeting at his residence. The FIR was registered by Bengaluru police on March 14, 2024.</p><p><em>More details awaited...</em></p>