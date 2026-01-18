Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indonesia finds wreckage of missing surveillance plane carrying 10, one body

Authorities had initially said eight crew members were on board but later revised the figure. The plane was flying to Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi, from Yogyakarta before losing contact.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 13:52 IST
World newsIndonesia

Follow us on :

Follow Us