Supreme Court tells Karnataka govt to appoint committee within 3 days to manage Murugha Mutt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Karnataka government to appoint a committee to manage Murugha Mutt and its institutions within three days if it has not been done so far.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prashant Kumar Mishra directed the state government to ensure neither H Ekanthaia nor Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has anything to do with the management of the Mutt/institution in question.

The court noted Karnataka government counsel although, initially made a statement that mutt and institution in question is being supervised by a committee constituted by the State under the Chairmanship of a District Judge, but later on he submitted that he will need time to confirm the said instructions and place the same on record by way of counter affidavit.

He sought two weeks’ time for the purpose which was granted by the court.