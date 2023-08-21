Surathkal Police arrest four over attempt to steal ATM

In fact, Dhanraj Naik had assisted three others in committing the offence.

South Indian Bank Manager Rohith had filed a complaint to Surathkal Police on August 4 over an attempt to steal the ATM of the bank situated at Idya in Surathkal.

In his complaint, he said that he had received a call from CCTV Central team of the bank on August 4 at 2.13 am on an attempt to steal the ATM. On receiving the call, he visited the ATM, and noticed the glass pane of the ATM was broken and the ATM was found dumped on the ground floor of the building. The thieves had used an earth mover to steal the ATM. They had fled the spot when they could not steal it. CCTV had captured footage of the theft attempt.

Following the complaint, the Commissioner of Police had constituted a special team led by DCP (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and Mangaluru North ACP Manoj Kumar Naik.