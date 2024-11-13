Task force to guide property owners on obtaining e-Khata

<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge on Tuesday announced his decision to constitute a special task force, which would be entrusted with enhancing co-ordination between the revenue and urban development departments to help property owners get their e-Khata.</p>.<p>Simplifying the process to get the e-khata is expected to further strength the e-Swathu registration system in the state.</p>.<p>The statement released to the press by the RDPR Minister’s office pointed to the proliferation of properties in areas lying on the borders of municipalities and gram panchayats.</p>.BBMP to accept e-khata requests without Aadhaar .<p>The statement pointed out that technical difficulties had rendered the process of registering such properties under the e-Swathu system difficult.</p>.<p>The minister said that owners of properties belonging to the Revenue Department would be guided by the task force members to obtain e-Khata. </p>