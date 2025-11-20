<p>Shivamogga: A teacher serving in Kannada medium unaided school collapsed on Thursday during the ongoing indefinite strike on the premises of deputy commissioner's office that started on November 18 in the city demanding unaided schools and colleges started after 1995, be brought under grant in aid. </p><p>The agitating staff said, it is the responsibility of the government to provide education in mother tongue. Since the government is unable to provide education by establishing educational institutes in all parts of the state, private institutions and religious mutts established schools and colleges and thus reduced the government’s responsibility.</p><p>According to the Supreme Court verdict, it is the government’s duty to provide grants to all educational institutions that provide education. The government has been showing a step-motherly attitude in this matter for the last 30 years, they charged.</p><p>They said they have urged the government several times and have appealed to all party leaders and the District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa.</p><p>But so far, no decision has been taken in this regard, the protesters said.</p><p><strong>No support from government</strong></p><p>Several local leaders took the streets to protest against lack the of support from the state government. According to them, the condition of Kannada medium schools and colleges along with the teachers working there has deteriorated so much that many teachers have ended their lives, they alleged, and the institutions have reached the point of closure due to lack of support from the government. </p><p>They demand that the unaided schools and colleges that were established from 1995 to 2005 should be made eligible for grants at the earliest. </p>