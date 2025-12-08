Menu
Teacher, wife assault students at Hassan government school; parents lodge complaint

Block Education Officer (BEO) H N Deepa stated that the teacher would be suspended and disciplinary action would be taken against him.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 16:39 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 16:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeHassanAssault

