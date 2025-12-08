<p>Hirisave, Hassan district: A teacher and his wife assaulted students at Sorekayipura Government Senior Primary School, under Hirisave hobli, Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district, on Monday.</p><p>The villagers complained that the teacher Harish used to come drunk to the school, while his wife also accompanied him to the school often. The parents and villagers have expressed outrage after the teacher and his wife assaulted the students in a classroom.</p><p>Harish has been working at the school for the last two years. The villagers allege that since then, he has reported to duty under the influence of alcohol, regularly.</p><p>On Monday, when headmistress Savitha was away for a departmental training, the teacher's wife Poornima entered a classroom and assaulted girl students Tanushree and Darshita. Harish also assaulted a student named Harshith.</p><p>Upon learning of the incident, parents and villagers rushed to the school, confronted the couple, and complained to the Education Department officials.</p>.It was a 'conspiracy against me to spoil my career, personal life', says Dileep after being acquitted in actor assault case.<p>Block Education Officer (BEO) H N Deepa, BRC Anil, Education Coordinator Srinivas, and CRP Puttaswamy arrived at the school. They received a written complaint from the parents and villagers and gathered information about the day's events from the students, separately.</p><p>BEO Deepa stated that the teacher would be suspended and disciplinary action would be taken against him.</p><p>A student told the officials that the teacher's wife frequently comes to the school, asks about the lessons, and causes disturbance.</p><p>School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC) president Srinivas, Chetan, Venkatesh, and other villagers stated that while the officials and villagers are striving to save and develop government schools, this teacher is bringing a disrepute to their village school.</p>