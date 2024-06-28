Tension grips Kalaburagi after 13-year-old rape victim dies in hospital

Kalaburagi: Tension gripped Kalaburagi after a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped for several months, died at a private hospital on Friday afternoon.
The girl was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night as she had suffered injuries. However, she breathed her last on Friday afternoon. The victim's relatives and members of Dalit organisations staged a protest outside the hospital.
The police officials, who have registered an FIR under POCSO Act based on the complaint given by her parents, claimed that the girl was eight-month pregnant.
Her mother alleged that Mirza Sarfaraz, the resident of the layout, used to rape her daughter. DCP Kanika Sikriwal has directed the officials to conduct the post-mortem of the deceased girl's body.
