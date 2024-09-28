'The department has realised the importance of grassland habitats'

From the grasslands of Bidar to the thickets of Western Ghats in Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, Karnataka has a rich diversity of flora and fauna. In conversation with DH’s Pavan Kumar H, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar, speaks on the challenges the department faces in conserving lesser-known species.
What are the constraints the forest department faces in protecting lesser-known species?
Budget allocation. Conservation and protection of any species require funds and human resources. While the state government has been allocating funds under certain heads for conservation and mitigation of human-animal conflict-related works, the (Centre) centre’s share has dipped over the years. Even funds under Project Tiger and Elephant have significantly reduced as the funds are not getting released. With additional budgetary allocation, we can scientifically improve the habitats and protection aspects for all the species in the ecosystem including the lesser-known species. There is also a need to carry out studies, research and monitoring of various species in different bio-geographic zones.
The department is accused of concentrating only on umbrella species. We do not even have an estimated population of lesser-known species.
That is not true. During the tiger census, the department conducted a survey of all the flora and fauna in tiger reserves as well as all protected areas and territorial divisions across the state. We counted even other carnivore and prey populations in these habitats. However, as tigers are not found in the majority of North Karnataka districts, we could not take up a detailed survey and study in some of the districts. The department is also conducting bird counts across the state from time to time, involving volunteers and staff. A couple of studies are being done on lesser floricans, great Indian bustards, vultures, smaller carnivores and other species in northern plains, involving institutions like Wildlife Institute, BNHS, etc.
There are habitats which lost their character after the department took up non-native plantations there.
Yes, until a few years ago, the department planted non-native trees like acacia, eucalyptus and glyceridia, in grassland habitats. However, in the last couple of years, the department has realised the importance of grassland habitats for the survival of many of the lesser-known species and is hence making efforts to restore these areas. We are removing eucalyptus trees from Ranebennur Blackbuck Sanctuary. Studies are also being done to understand the native species of grass that need to be grown in each grassland habitat.
The department says they have limited human resources to conduct research. Private researchers charge that there is too much red-tapism in getting permission…
The Forest department has a research wing that takes up research and scientific research. Be it department personnel, private individuals or institutes, the process of getting permission to carry out research is the same, without any bias or red tape. Everyone has to make a presentation before the Research Appraisal Committee. If the documents and premise of research is in order, the RAC approves it immediately, though it takes six months or more as the frequency of the RAC meeting is once or twice a year. The department is working towards minimising this timeline for approval of the research projects.