'The department has realised the importance of grassland habitats'

That is not true. During the tiger census, the department conducted a survey of all the flora and fauna in tiger reserves as well as all protected areas and territorial divisions across the state. We counted even other carnivore and prey populations in these habitats. However, as tigers are not found in the majority of North Karnataka districts, we could not take up a detailed survey and study in some of the districts. The department is also conducting bird counts across the state from time to time, involving volunteers and staff. A couple of studies are being done on lesser floricans, great Indian bustards, vultures, smaller carnivores and other species in northern plains, involving institutions like Wildlife Institute, BNHS, etc.