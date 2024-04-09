The Tuesday Interview: 'Karnataka’s first Doppler radar will improve short-term weather forecasting'

Established in 1867, IMD Bengaluru has a rich history. In November 1867, the Central Observatory for weather observation and forecasting was established at Bowring Hospital. Later, in 1894, the Mysore State Meteorological Department established observatories at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, and Chitradurga. In 1951, it came into the ambit of IMD.

Over the years, we have seen significant technological interventions that have helped improve our accuracy. To add to the feathers in the cap, Karnataka will soon get its first Doppler weather radar at Bengaluru, which will help us provide accurate short-term predictions. Now, we depend mostly on radars in Goa, Hyderabad, and Chennai, which have some limitations owing to the distance. Once we get a radar in Bengaluru, the forecast is going to get more specific and accurate.