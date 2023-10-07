Thimmakka undergoes angioplasty, in ICU

Environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka underwent an angioplasty (minimally invasive heart procedure) on Thursday.
Doctors at the Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar, noted that she remains critical and will be monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU) over the next few days. She is currently on non-invasive assisted ventilation, said Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, vice-president and Unit head, Apollo Speciality Hospital.
Thimmakka, 112, was hospitalised on Tuesday after she complained of tiredness and breathlessness, that was a result of being severely asthmatic.
Early on Thursday morning, she reportedly suffered from continuous chest discomfort and pain and cardiac symptoms due to asthma, following which, operating doctors informed her family of the risks of operation due to her age and existing health conditions, said Dr Yatheesh.
A thorough evaluation and an angiogram was conducted on the same day, where a blood clot blocking her left descending artery was discovered.
A statement by the hospital confirmed that due to her advanced age and fragility, she remains critical in the ICU and will be closely monitored by the doctors in the critical care, Pulmonology and Cardiology departments over the next 48 hours.