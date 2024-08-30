Three associates of actor Darshan shifted to Mysuru Central Prison

In wake of allegations of special treatment to actor Darshan in the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru, all the accused are shifted to different jails of the State.

The Central Industrial Security force checked them at the first level before they entered the jail. Later, they were further screened inside the jail. Their bags were checked and the medical team conducted the medical examination at the jail.

Mysuru Central Prison Superintendent Ramesh Kumar said that they have been examined as per the rule. Their family members would be allowed to meet them twice a week. They would be treated just like any other inmates. They would not be given any special treatment. They would check them frequently, he said.