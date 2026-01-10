<p>Mangaluru: If tourism is developed in all three coastal districts, we can beat Maharashtra and top among all states in GST collection, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed on Saturday.</p><p>"Presently Karnataka is ranked second after Maharashtra in GST collection. Dakshina Kannada is ranked second after Bengaluru in tax collection," he said while delivering the valedictory address at Coastal Karnataka Tourism Conclave organised by Tourism Department at Hotel Avatar. Chief Minister acknowledged that none of the previous governments had explored the tourism potential in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.</p>.Karnataka govt to form separate tourism policy for coasts after consulting locals: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.<p>He also could not contain his surprise on the irony confronting Dakshina Kannada district. Siddaramaiah said many from other states including foreign countries come to Mangaluru seeking admission to colleges. But local youth after obtaining their education migrate to far off places in search of employment. "This should not happen here. Local youth should gainfully find employment here and create additional jobs by becoming entrepreneurs," he emphasised. </p><p>Karnataka CM also advised people from taking law into their hands in the name of religion, caste or dharma. All religious texts preaches peace and harmony in society, he emphasised and hoped that the Tourism policy may tap the potential of many places in coastal districts. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recollected that his statement made on the floor of assembly on Mangaluru being a dead city had shocked many MLAs from the region.</p><p><strong>Delegation to New Delhi</strong></p><p>He recollected that IT policy implemented during then Chief Minister S M Krishna's term was not successful in Mangaluru. It was then he decided on implementing a Tourism policy exclusively for coastal districts. He said a delegation comprising of MLAs, MPs from coastal districts accompanied by Chief Minister will submit their demands on developing their 22 beaches on the lines of Goa and Kerala to Union Minister for Tourism, he said. </p><p><strong>Nodal officer for coastal districts</strong></p><p>D K Shivakumar said the government is keen on encouraging tourism in coastal districts. Thus a Nodal officer and Nodal agency for three districts will be set up soon, he said and added that in response to demands of entrepreneurs, a single window to clear tourism proposals also will be set up. Entrepreneur Mithun Rai informed that it took five years for him to obtain clearance in order to set up a structure in CRZ (coastal regulation zone) II zone. </p>