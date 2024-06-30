Tourism Department to promote less explored tourism destinations of Mysuru

Mysuru: Tourism department is mulling plan of action to promote tourism at less popular tourism destinations of Mysuru including UNESCO world heritage site Sri Chennakeshava temple at Somanathapura and others to attract tourists on par with those drawn by few popular destinations.
Even as Mysuru has at least 96 tourist destinations, it is only Chamundi hill, Mysuru Palace, Zoo which attract over five lakh tourists per month, and a few others like Somanathapura attract over 10,000 tourists while the rest, less than 500 or nil.
Ministry of tourism has recognised, listed and funded (for basic amenities) only 26 tourism destinations in and around Mysuru.
Hence tourism department is gearing up to send proposal to recognise, list and provide fund (for basic amenities), for 70 more tourism destinations including St Philomena's church, Railway museum, Lalitha Mahal Palace, Government Silk factory, Rangayana, Folklore Museum, Indira Gandhi National Manav Sangrahalay, Wax museum, Edathore, Kappadi, Kandagannaswamy Gaddige and others.
Joint Director of Department of Tourism, M K Savitha informed this and said that they plan to create smaller theme based tourism circuits by connecting various destinations. They plan for 'monument tour-connecting monuments', 'museum tour-connecting all museums', 'eco tourism-connecting Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, rivers, dams and lakes', 'spiritual tourism-connecting all temples', 'wellness tourism-connecting all Yoga centers and AYUSH retreat centers' to ensure tourists explore these lesser known destinations, she said.
She added that they have plans to popularise all these unexplored/less explored destinations in a bigger way through social media platforms. They have already organised contests of photos and short videos of these unexplored tourism destinations of Mysuru to feature them well on social media platforms. The deadline to send them has been extended by 15 days up to July 5, she said.
Savitha informed that, they are planning to hold a 'Bloggers meet' along with Karnataka Tourism Forum (KTF) involving over 35 noted bloggers and social media influencers with good number of followers, she said.
KTF Vice President M Ravi added that during the meet, they plan to create an experience to these bloggers with visits to Somanathapura, Talakadu and highlight their importance; host interaction with Mysore Kodagu MP and member of erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at Mysuru Palace, and conclude day with cultural event, he said.
District Tourism Committee led by Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra even plans to hold activities round the year apart from Dasara, to have same flow of tourists all through the year.
Mysore Hotel Owners' Association President C Narayangowda said, "There would be 100 per cent occupancy of hotel rooms by tourists during weekends and over 70 per cent during weekdays only during peak season. During the rest of the period occupancy will be 50-60 per cent during weekends and 30 per cent during weekdays. Currently over 30 per cent are tourists from other States, 5 per cent are foreigners. With promotion of unexplored destinations, we can retain tourists for a longer period and enhance tourists' flow round the year, and we can pull more tourists from other States and Countries. Also boards of tourism destinations should be in English, Kannada and Hindi to help outside tourists," he said.
KTF VP Ravi also felt "With price rise and high taxes, the cost of stay in rooms in hotel and resorts, travel expenses including Air ticket costs have increased by at least 5-20 per cent this year, when compared to previous year. So tourists are preferring to travel to places like Kashmir and small countries like Thailand, as the cost of travelling and stay at those places is almost the same as travel and stay at Kodagu now. So there should be capping on prices including hotel room rents to pull more tourists to Mysuru and other places. Also all the existing tourism destinations should be maintained well, and basic amenities should be provided in all less explored destinations" he said.
Badri Narayan Krishnan, a consultant said, "Mysuru is always a favourite tourism destination. It will be even more exciting to explore all hidden treasures of Mysuru if more information is provided about them," he said..
Among 26 recognised tourism destinations in Mysuru, in May alone, Chamundi hill had 6,13,148 visitors including 1,811 foreigners; Mysuru Palace had 5,31,362 visitors including 1,267 foreigners; Sri Chamarajendra Zoological garden had 5,17,611 visitors.
Bylakuppe Golden temple had 1,76,618 visitors; Talakadu had 1,05,400 tourists including 35 foreigners; Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud had 42,136 visitors; Nagarahole Tiger Reserve had 21,267 visitors including 73 visitors.
But Somanathapura had just 14,039 visitors including 246 visitors, Varuna lake had 10,982 visitors including 86 foreigners, Gommatagiri had 7,937 including 32 foreigners. There were either no visitors or less than 500 visitors to Jaganmohan Palace Art gallery, Cauvery Multimedia Art Gallery, Badanavalu Gandhi Ashram, Gargeshwari, Chikkadevamma hill, Tagaduru temple complex, Kharapura, Lingambudi lake, Cauvery river catchment, Kabini back water or dam, Chunchankatte falls, Chikkahunsur lake, Saligrama Doddakere, Taraka and Nugu dams.