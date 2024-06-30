Tourism Department to promote less explored tourism destinations of Mysuru

Mysuru: Tourism department is mulling plan of action to promote tourism at less popular tourism destinations of Mysuru including UNESCO world heritage site Sri Chennakeshava temple at Somanathapura and others to attract tourists on par with those drawn by few popular destinations.

Even as Mysuru has at least 96 tourist destinations, it is only Chamundi hill, Mysuru Palace, Zoo which attract over five lakh tourists per month, and a few others like Somanathapura attract over 10,000 tourists while the rest, less than 500 or nil.

Ministry of tourism has recognised, listed and funded (for basic amenities) only 26 tourism destinations in and around Mysuru.

Hence tourism department is gearing up to send proposal to recognise, list and provide fund (for basic amenities), for 70 more tourism destinations including St Philomena's church, Railway museum, Lalitha Mahal Palace, Government Silk factory, Rangayana, Folklore Museum, Indira Gandhi National Manav Sangrahalay, Wax museum, Edathore, Kappadi, Kandagannaswamy Gaddige and others.