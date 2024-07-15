Tourists irked by drunk bikers in Karnataka's Kottigehara

Kottigehara: Bike riders created nuisance for tourists by performing stunts on their bikes in the marshy road leading to Rani Jhari waterfall in Mudigere taluk.
They rode the bike more than 50 times on the road and splashed mud on tourists who were walking nearby.
Local residents alerted the police and urged them to take action against those who were said to be in an inebriated state.
As the road to Rani jhari is worn out, tourists park their vehicles afar and walk towards the waterfall.
The bike riders have been damaging the road, the locals said, and accused the miscreants of creating havoc in the area.
