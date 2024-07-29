Track restoration works: Trains services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector till cancelled till August 4

Mangaluru: With the track restoration works in progress on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section, the South Western Railway has cancelled all services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector till August 4.

The restoration will involve constructing a cabin wall and filling the area behind it with boulders and sandbags to make the required slope formation. Expert advice is being sought from multiple firms with relevant experience in similar restoration projects. Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, Shilpi Agarwal, and senior officers are camping at site to oversee the work and ensure effective implementation, said a release from South Western Railway, Hubballi.

To take up the restoration works, a total of 430 personnel have been mobilised to the site. The workforce comprises 200 personnel on the day shift, 120 personnel on the night shift, and 110 personnel on standby. Immediate measures have been taken to ensure their safety and comfort, including the erection of inflatable tents, provision of raincoats, safety shoes, portable toilets, and essential supplies.