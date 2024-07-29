Track restoration works: Trains services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector till cancelled till August 4

Mangaluru: With the track restoration works in progress on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section, the South Western Railway has cancelled all services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector till August 4.
The restoration will involve constructing a cabin wall and filling the area behind it with boulders and sandbags to make the required slope formation. Expert advice is being sought from multiple firms with relevant experience in similar restoration projects. Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, Shilpi Agarwal, and senior officers are camping at site to oversee the work and ensure effective implementation, said a release from South Western Railway, Hubballi.
To take up the restoration works, a total of 430 personnel have been mobilised to the site. The workforce comprises 200 personnel on the day shift, 120 personnel on the night shift, and 110 personnel on standby. Immediate measures have been taken to ensure their safety and comfort, including the erection of inflatable tents, provision of raincoats, safety shoes, portable toilets, and essential supplies.
The cancelled trains are: No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express from July 29 to August 3 and No. 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express, journey commencing on July 30 to August 4;
No. 07378 Mangaluru Central–Vijayapura Special Express from July 30 to August 4 and No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central
Express from July 29 to August 3;
No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru–Murdeshwar Express from July 29 to August 3 and No. 16586 Murdeshwar- SMVT Bengaluru Express from July 30 to August 4.
No. 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Special Express from July 29 to August 3 and No. 16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express from July 30 to August 4.
No. 16576 Mangaluru Junction–Yeshwantpur Junction Express from July 30 to August 1 and No. 16575 Yeshwantpur Junction-Mangaluru Junction Express from July 31 to August 2.
No. 16539 Yeshwantpur Junction-Mangaluru Junction Express on August 3 and No. 16540 Mangaluru Junction–Yeshwantpur Junction Express on August 4.
No. 16515 Yeshwantpur Junction-Karwar Express on July 29, 31 and August 2 and No. 16516 Karwar–Yeshwantpur Junction Express on July 30, August 1 and 3.
Published 28 July 2024, 22:34 IST