Traditional green gram belt worst hit by Aug rain

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: With incessant rains in the district in August, resulting in maximum excess rainfall in eastern taluks of Navalgund and Annigeri, maximum crop loss took place in Navalgund taluk, especially green gram crop which was in the harvesting stage.</p><p>As per the draft report of the joint survey conducted to assess the crop loss to pay the compensation for farmers, crop loss is estimated on 93,496.98 hectares of land in five taluks of the district. Damages to green gram, black gram, red chilli, onion and garlic are assessed. Among them, Navalgund taluk recorded maximum crop loss, on 26,317.35 hectares of land, including green gram alone on 23,584.42 hectares. Among other taluks, green gram crop damage was on 17,805.79 hectares in Hubballi (Rural) taluk, 15,135.82 hectares in Annigeri taluk, 11,785.92 hectares in Kundgol taluk, 8,968.60 hectares in Dharwad taluk, followed by 1,104.39 hectares of land in Hubballi City taluk.</p><p>Eastern taluks of the district are part of the traditional green gram growing belt, and it is also a major kharif crop in the district.</p><p>Heavy rains in August when this crop was in the harvesting stage has resulted in damage on 78,384.94 hectares of land in five taluks. This has come as a serious blow to the pulse growers.</p><p>Regarding black gram loss, highest is in Dharwad taluk (7,941.61 hectares), followed by Kundgol taluk (1,654.31 hectares). With regard to damage to horticultural crops of red chilli and onion, it is highest in Navalgund taluk (2,323.37 hectares), followed by Annigeri taluk (1,063 hectares). Both agricultural and horticultural crops put together, the loss in five taluks was on 93,496.98 hectares of land including over 83% of that being green gram area.</p><p><strong>In 5 taluks</strong></p><p>“Survey was conducted in taluks where crop loss due to August rains was reported. Damage to green gram, black gram, red chilli and onion crops, which were sown in five taluks, was surveyed. Sugarcane and maize are major crops in Alnavar and Kalghatgi taluks, and loss of those crops due to rains in August was not reported from there,” said Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu GRJ.</p><p>Objections related to the list of farmers who incurred crop damage as per the draft report can be submitted to the offices of tahsildar, agriculture department, horticulture department or Raitha Samparka Kendras, before 5:00 pm on September 7.</p><p>In August, the cumulative rainfall in the district was 180 mm which was 52% above normal. Navalgund taluk received 221% excess rainfall, while it was 140% excess in Annigeri taluk, and 82% excess in Kundgol taluk, according to the data compiled by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC).</p><p>According to Agriculture Department Joint Director Manjunath Antaravalli, pulses are not major crops in Kalghatagi and Alnavar taluks, and survey was conducted in five taluks only for crops damaged due to heavy rains in August. After receiving the objections, final report would be submitted to the government for payment of compensation, he added.</p>