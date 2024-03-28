Trouble in Congress prompts JD(S) to keep Kolar ticket on hold

With Congress running into trouble with its Kolar candidate choice, JD(S) has postponed announcement of its candidate for this seat.
The JD(S) was supposed to announce candidature of its defeated Bangarpet candidate Mallesh Babu on Wednesday. However, the party has decided to wait for Congress developments to unfold.
JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy told reporters, "I am observing the developments in Congress. Therefore, our announcement stands postponed."
Kumaraswamy clarified that there is no confusion in JD(S). "We already have a panel of names. One of them will get ticket. With BJP and JD(S) coming together, stage is set for victory in Kolar," he said.
On Tuesday, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had said that Babu will be the Kolar candidate. Kumaraswamy is contesting from Mandya. Asked about Independent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh being upset, he said, "Sumalatha is not my enemy. I will discuss with her when time comes."
(Published 27 March 2024, 23:28 IST)