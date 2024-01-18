Truckers in Karnataka launch indefinite strike against new law on fatal hit-and-run

Goods transport services may be hit across Karnataka in the next few days with a section of truck drivers going on an indefinite strike against the new law on fatal hit-and-runs, starting Wednesday midnight.
Section 106 (1 and 2) of the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the Indian Penal Code (IPC), punishes drivers with imprisonment of up to 10 years and up to Rs 7 lakh in fines for causing deadly hit-and-runs through rash or negligent acts.
Previously, IPC Section 304(A) treated such incidents as causing death by negligence not amounting to homicide and punished it with up to two years’ imprisonment or fine or both. Suspects were entitled to station bail.
C Naveen Reddy, the president of the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Associations, claimed that 8-9 lakh trucks will stay off the roads but promised that around one lakh vehicles supplying milk, vegetables and other essentials will continue to ply “for now”.
He called the BNS “old wine in a new bottle” and asked what was wrong with the old law.
“It’s outrageous to treat truck drivers involved in such accidents as fugitives. In most cases, we take the driver to the police station to complete the procedure and claim insurance. No driver can afford to run away,” Reddy told DH.
Reddy lamented that the governments had done “little” to improve the drivers’ working conditions. “There are no wayside amenities or restrooms on the highways. We are still struggling for basic things,” he added.
Their other demands include dismantling the truck inspection stations in border areas, reducing the Rs 20,000 fine for excess projection (over dimension) and ending the black list that denies renewal of fitness certificates and permits.
A rival truckers’ association played down the strike, saying few drivers will take part in it.
G R Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents’ Association, said the strike was “unnecessary” after the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, announced on January 2 that the government would keep the penal provision in abeyance.
Reddy said they would stop at “nothing less” than the repeal of the penal provision, which has been “passed by both Houses of Parliament, signed by the President and notified in the gazette”.