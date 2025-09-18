Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Union minister Suresh Gopi accused of turning his back on Karuvannur bank scam victim  

The union minister reportedly refused to entertain a request form an elderly woman seeking help for getting the money she deposited in the the scam hit bank.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 15:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 15:28 IST
KeralaKerala NewsControversySuresh Gopi

Follow us on :

Follow Us