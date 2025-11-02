Tunnel road: D K Shivakumar says ready to form committee under BJP's Ashoka

<p>Bengaluru: A day before the BJP’s proposed protest against the tunnel road project in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday that he was ready to form a committee on the tunnel road under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka.</p>.<p>“I am ready to form a committee on the tunnel road under the leadership of R Ashoka and also design entry and exits at the spots they suggest,” Shivakumar said, adding that the government was ready to include anyone in the panel.</p>.<p>“There is no need for Ashoka to sit in protest because he is also a legislator from Bengaluru and he has his own responsibility. Let the committee give suggestions and directions. We will include any member they recommend. Let’s all work together,” the deputy CM said.</p>.<p>He had inspected the entry and exit points of the proposed infrastructure at Lalbagh on Friday.</p>.<p>On Thursday, Ashoka had announced that the BJP would stage a protest on Sunday to oppose the project.</p>.If you litter the streets, we will dump garbage back on your doorsteps: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar.<p>“In Bengaluru, just the mention of the tunnel road project strikes fear in people’s hearts. No one knows whose home will be affected where. In Lalbagh, six acres of land is being acquired for the project and no department has granted permission for this. With the Bihar elections approaching, they might be pushing this project to make money,” he said.</p>.<p>Ashoka had also announced that the BJP would stage a protest at Lalbagh under the slogan ‘Save Lalbagh, Protect Bengaluru’.</p>.<p>The ambitious infrastructure project has attracted flak from the Opposition.</p>.<p>Many activists have also raised concerns over the environmental impact of the project on Lalbagh.<br />Multiple Public Interest Litigations challenging the project have been filed in the high court. </p>.<p>Recently, the state government informed the high court that till the next date of hearing on the pending PILs, no trees would be cut inside Lalbagh for the proposed tunnel road.</p>