Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tunnel road: D K Shivakumar says ready to form committee under BJP's Ashoka

He had inspected the entry and exit points of the proposed infrastructure at Lalbagh on Friday.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 21:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 21:19 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaD K ShivakumarR Ashoka

Follow us on :

Follow Us