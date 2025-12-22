<p>Bengaluru: The Adani Group has emerged as the lowest bidder for both packages of the 16.75-km tunnel road project, according to well-informed sources aware of the financial bids opened by the Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE). </p><p>The ports-to-power conglomerate’s bid is about 24% higher for the first package and 28% higher for the second than the government’s estimates — a gap that could prompt authorities to seek the state Cabinet’s approval on the tenders’ fate. </p><p>M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), who is also the Managing Director of B-SMILE, declined to comment.</p><p>The government estimated the entire project to cost Rs 17,698 crore, while the Adani Group has quoted Rs 22,267 crore. </p>.<p>In all, four infrastructure companies had participated in the tenders for the project, which has been proposed under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model. While 40% of the funding will come from the government, the rest will be raised by the private concessionaire. </p>.<p>During the technical evaluation, the Adani Group and the Hyderabad-based Vishwa Samudra Engineering Ltd qualified for the financial round, the sources said. </p>.<p>The third bidder, Dilip Buildcon, faced disqualification due to a conflict with Clause 2.2.1 (G) of the tender, which bars entities with a record of collapse of a bridge, flyover or tunnel. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) fell out of the race as its joint venture (JV) partner did not meet the technical requirements, the sources added. </p>.BSWML authorises single private firm to collect bulk waste in Bengaluru North and East.<p>With only two firms left in the fray, the Adani Group emerged as the lowest bidder with Vishwa Samudra coming second, a source privy to the development told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p>The development marks a milestone for a project that has drawn political opposition and policy concerns. </p>.<p>Senior BJP leaders have opposed the project, especially its alignment that requires six acres of historic Lalbagh Botanical Garden. </p>.<p>The tunnel road, officially called the North-South underground corridor, is part of the Congress government’s ambitious plans to decongest Bengaluru by building two underground roads (totalling 40 km) and 13 flyovers and elevated corridors. </p>.<p>The project is the brainchild of Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru development minister. </p>.<p>Mobility experts have warned that the tunnel road could undermine the metro’s Phase 3A project, whose alignment runs close to the tunnel corridor. </p>