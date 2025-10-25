<p>Chikkamagaluru: Police have arrested two interstate thieves belonging to the so-called 'Chaddi Gang' who were involved in several theft cases across Karnataka, and have recovered jewellery and cash worth Rs 32 lakh.</p><p>The arrested are Pappu Tippa Pawar (40) of Ganesh Nagar, Ashti village, Jalna district, Maharashtra, and Mangesh Ankush Sinde (23) of Pippar village.</p>.In late night horror, Kolkata woman gang-raped and robbed inside her home in Bengaluru.<p>In July, a house belonging to a woman named Chaitra in the town police station limits was broken into and burgled. A case had been registered in connection with the incident.</p><p>Based on CCTV footage, police launched an investigation and examined over 400 cameras across various locations in the state, collecting images of the suspects. Using technical analysis, the police succeeded in arresting the two accused, said Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate.</p><p>From the arrested, police recovered 248 grams of gold ingot, 250 grams of silver ornaments, and Rs 26,000 in cash — all valued at around Rs 32 lakh. Efforts are on to trace the remaining four members of the gang, he added. </p>