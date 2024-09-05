Two kids die, 15 injured as school van, RTC bus collide in Raichur

Manvi (Raichur district): In a tragic accident near Kapgal in Manvi, Raichur district, two children died and 15 others sustained serious injuries after a school bus and a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus collided on Thursday.

Seven-year-old Samarth Amaresh and 12-year-old Shrikanth Maaresh, students of Loyola School, died in the accident, while the condition of one of the drivers, and another child is reportedly critical.

The accident occurred when the school bus, having boarded children in Kurdi village, was en route Loyola School in Manvi, collided with the Raichur-bound KKRTC vehicle.