Two kids die, 15 injured as school van, RTC bus collide in Raichur

Manvi (Raichur district): In a tragic accident near Kapgal in Manvi, Raichur district, two children died and 15 others sustained serious injuries after a school bus and a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus collided on Thursday.
Seven-year-old Samarth Amaresh and 12-year-old Shrikanth Maaresh, students of Loyola School, died in the accident, while the condition of one of the drivers, and another child is reportedly critical.
The accident occurred when the school bus, having boarded children in Kurdi village, was en route Loyola School in Manvi, collided with the Raichur-bound KKRTC vehicle.
Three children who sustained severe injuries were rushed to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).
Raichur Deputy Commissioner Niteesh K visited the hospital, and enquired after the health of the children, besides offering condolences to the bereaved parents of Shrikanth and Samarth.
The DC said that the bereaved parents would receive compensation from both the Chief Minister, and the KKRTC’s funds.
Published 05 September 2024, 08:51 IST