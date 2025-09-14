Udupi decked up for Krishna Janmashtami on Sunday

<p>Udupi: The temple town is gearing up for a grand celebration of Krishna Janmashtami on Sunday.</p>.<p>Car Street is already abuzz with preparations as 13 beautifully crafted wooden gopuras have been erected for the celebrations. Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the town for the gran spectacle.</p>.<p>Paryaya Puthige Mutt has planned massive distribution 1.5 lakh chakkulis and 3.5 lakh laddus to devotees. </p>.<p>Leelothsava, popularly known as Vitlapindi, will take place at 3 pm on Monday around Car Street. The traditional 'Mosaru Kudike' will held be on September 15. </p>