india

Udupi decked up for Krishna Janmashtami on Sunday

Car Street is already abuzz with preparations as 13 beautifully crafted wooden gopuras have been erected for the celebrations. Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the town for the gran spectacle.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 20:58 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 20:58 IST
Karnataka News

