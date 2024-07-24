Union Budget 2024 | Karnataka gets Rs 7,559 crore for railway projects in 2024-25

Noting that the NDA Government gave priority to railway projects, the Minister said an average of 163 kms of new tracks were laid per day between 2014 and 2024 in the state while it was just 113 kms per day fron 2009 to 2014. An average of 317 kms of railway track electrification per day was done in the state between 2014 and 2024 while it was just 18 kms per day between 2009 and 2014.



He also said that a total of 59 railway stations in the state including Bengaluru Cant, Davangere, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Bellary Malleshwaram and Hassan will be developed as Amrit stations. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to enhance and modernise railway stations across the country under the Indian Railways network.

