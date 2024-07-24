Union Budget 2024 | Karnataka gets Rs 7,559 crore for railway projects in 2024-25

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that Rs 7,559 crore worth railways projects will be undertaken for the year 2024-25 in Karnataka.
"This year Karnantaka got Rs 7,559 crore, which is the highest ever allocation in the Union Budget for railway works in Karnataka. In 2013 to 14, during the Congress-led UPA Government, the state received just Rs 835 crore annually for railway projects. However in 2024-25 alone, the state received 9 times higher allocation than the UPA regime", he told media persons here.
A total of 31 mega railway projects worth Rs 47,000 crore are being implemented in the state. In the last 10 years, 638 railway over-bridges and under-bridges were built in different parts of the state, he said.
Vaishnaw also said that the state government should expedite the land acquisition process for speedy completion of the railway projects.
Noting that the NDA Government gave priority to railway projects, the Minister said an average of 163 kms of new tracks were laid per day between 2014 and 2024 in the state while it was just 113 kms per day fron 2009 to 2014. An average of 317 kms of railway track electrification per day was done in the state between 2014 and 2024 while it was just 18 kms per day between 2009 and 2014.
He also said that a total of 59 railway stations in the state including Bengaluru Cant, Davangere, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Bellary Malleshwaram and Hassan will be developed as Amrit stations. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to enhance and modernise railway stations across the country under the Indian Railways network.
Published 24 July 2024, 16:42 IST