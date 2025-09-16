Uphold democratic values, prevent voter fraud, Siddaramaiah tells citizens

<p>Bengaluru: Emphasizing that the responsibility of safeguarding the Constitution lay with every citizen, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday appealed to the people to uphold democratic values and prevent voter fraud under any circumstances.</p>.<p>Speaking at the International Day of Democracy event at Vidhana Soudha, the CM stressed that protecting democracy was essential to protect citizens.</p>.Ex gratia is to offer condolence, not to equate value of lives lost in Hassan accident: Siddaramaiah.<p>He urged people to consciously and actively fulfill their constitutional duties.</p>.<p>Warning of a conspiracy by vested interests to misuse voting power and undermine the Constitution, he said: “There was a time when only the rich had access to power. Today, whether rich or poor, every individual has been given equal power to vote. But now, this sacred right is being misused”.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah referred to Dr B R Ambedkar’s principle of ‘One Person, One Vote, One Value,’ saying it was now under threat from ‘anti-democratic forces’.</p>.<p>"It is our duty to prevent such attempts,” he asserted.</p>.<p>Reflecting on India’s complex social fabric, he pointed out that it was built on diverse caste and religious systems. </p>.<p>While democracy was introduced to preserve unity in diversity, the caste system had created severe inequality.</p>.<p>He emphasized that true freedom would be achieved only when every citizen attained social, educational and economic independence.</p>.<p>Invoking 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, Siddaramaiah cited the <br />Anubhava Mantapa as a pioneering forum for democratic ideals.</p>.<p>He noted that Allama Prabhu, who came from a marginalized background, was appointed as its head, and that the forum included voices from all social strata, including women.</p>.<p>Speaking at the same event, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar echoed concerns about voter fraud and highlighted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken up a fight against electoral manipulation, underscoring the seriousness of the issue.</p>.<p>“The judiciary intervenes when we make a mistake. The media highlights our mistakes. In spite of this, some are trying to steal votes,” Shivakumar warned.</p>.<p>He stressed the power of the ballot over violence and monarchy, saying: “Ballot is stronger than bullet. The monarchial system that once existed is now sitting at home, while elected representatives govern. That is the power of the ballot”.</p>