Valmiki Corporation scam: SIT freezes 197 bank accounts used to transfer money

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified and frozen 197 bank accounts on Saturday, used to transfer money in the multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

A top police source confirmed the development to DH and said that recoveries were on track.

“From the Union Bank of India’s MG Road branch, the money was transferred to 18 bank accounts belonging to First Finance Credit Co-Operative Society Limited in Hyderabad,” the source said. “This was the first level. At the second level, the money was further transferred from the 18 accounts to the 197 accounts. All the accounts have been frozen and money will be recovered by the SIT.”