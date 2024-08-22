Valmiki scam: Second SIT chargesheet makes no mention of bank officials

Interestingly, no bank officials were charged in the 300-page chargesheet filed before the 2nd Additional District and Sessions court in Shivamogga on Thursday.

The note left behind by Chandrashekar had named Union Bank of India (UBI) Chief Manager Suchismita Rawal, apart from Padmanabha and Parashurama. The note also mentioned the "minister". The FIR filed by the Vinobanagara police in Shivamogga after Chandrashekar's death had named Padmanabha, Parashurama and Suchismita.

A separate FIR at High Grounds police station in Bengaluru was registered naming six UBI officials, including Suchismita, for the unauthorised transfer of Rs 94.73 crore, of which Rs 5 crore was rewired to the corporation's account.

SIT investigations revealed that from the UBI’s MG Road branch, Rs 89.62 crore was transferred to 18 bank accounts belonging to First Finance Credit Co-Operative Society Limited in Hyderabad, whose chairman, Sathyanarayana Etakari, was also arrested.

Chandrashekar was found dead at his house in Shivamogga on May 26. The death was ruled as a suicide. However, the note he left behind alleging the misappropriation of funds at the corporation opened Pandora’s Box and was used as fodder by the opposition BJP to target the ruling Congress government in the state.

Under pressure, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating eight cases in connection with the scam and had filed another chargesheet earlier this month naming 12 people.

Officials said that the seizures so far amounted to Rs 49.96 crore. Of this, Rs 16.83 crore was cash and Rs 11.70 crore was gold weighing 16.25 kg. Police also impounded Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes Benz worth an estimated Rs 4.51 crore.

Interestingly, both the chargesheets made no mention of former minister B Nagendra, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) parallelly holding an investigation, and Basanagouda Daddal, the corporation’s chairperson. A probe is also being held by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).