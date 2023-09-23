Vande Bharat Express from Mangaluru to Goa likely by October end, Vaishnaw tells Kateel

"The coastal strip between Mangaluru and Goa holds significant importance in the southern part of the country. The region is known for its scenic beauty, rich heritage and vibrant cultural traditions. The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express will enhance connectivity and boost economic and tourist activities, thereby helping the growth of trade and business activities in the regions," Kateel said. "The introduction of a dedicated train service can help reduce traffic congestion on the road network. Further, it will align with the government’s vision of expanding railway connectivity and fostering economic development across the country," he added.

The MP also urged the Vaishnaw to include the Mangaluru area in the administrative and territorial jurisdiction of the Mysuru railway division of South Western Railway. He told the minister that the Mangaluru Railway Region has not witnessed adequate development following “step-motherly” treatment by the Southern Railway.

“The attitude of Southern Railway has cost the people of coastal Karnataka dearly. The progress of the railway infrastructure and services are tardy and do not match the same in the other regions of the country, though the revenues from freight and passenger segments are very high.” Therefore, he demanded that the Mangaluru region be brought under the administrative control of the SWR’s Mysuru Division.