<p>Bengaluru: The Kannada film fraternity and audiences across the state are mourning the demise of veteran actor Umesh, a comedic titan known for his unique blend of theatre discipline and cinematic charm, Umesh, who had been battling cancer and enduring personal grief following the loss of his son, passed away on Sunday. He is survived by his daughter Jayalakshmi.</p><p>Tributes poured in from both political and film circles for the actor, senior Kannada actor Sundar Raj fondly described as a 'Chitrathi' a bright, unparalleled artist comparing his talent to that of legendary comic stalwarts Balakrishna and Narasimharaju.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expressing his deep sorrow, revealed that the state government had facilitated free cancer treatment for the actor upon his request. The CM also extended prayers for the speedy recovery of Umesh’s wife, who is currently unwell. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar conveyed his sadness over the loss, stating he had "enjoyed his artistry," calling his passing a loss to the industry. Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Thangadgi, echoed the sentiment, describing Umesh as "one of the most talented actors."</p>.Veteran Kannada actor M S Umesh passes away at 80.<p>The actor’s body was kept for a final viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Sunday, allowing hundreds of fans and industry colleagues to pay their last respects. Veteran actors like Girija Lokesh, Shruti, Rockline Venkatesh, Dingri Nagaraj, Vaijanath Biradar and Srinagara Kitti were among those who paid their last respects, many of whom had provided care and support to the ailing actor in his final days.</p><p>Sundar Raj recalled that it was Dr Rajkumar himself who personally selected Umesh for several projects, reflecting the high regard the star held for his talent. He also said that even in his final days, Umesh's spirit remained unbroken. A video of him joking and singing from his hospital bed went viral in the social media, showcasing his remarkable optimism. Sundar Raj who visited him in the hospital, remembered his sense of humour despite being in pain. </p><p>Umesh's last appearance was in the film Kamal Sridevi, which was released earlier this year.</p>