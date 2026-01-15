<p>Harihar: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna announced that the victory of Rani Chennamma in the Anglo-Kittur War will be celebrated by the Centre from next year.</p><p>He was speaking after inaugurating the Hara Jatre and the bicentennial celebrations of the Kittur Rani Chennamma Victory organised at the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha in Harihar on Thursday. He said, the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma has been installed in the Parliament premises. On the day of the victory, garlands were offered to the statue and tributes were paid. He assured that he will discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate this victory from next year by the Centre.</p>.Karnataka: Clashes between two groups over community hall construction .<p>"The history of Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma needs to be introduced to the next generation. She is a source of inspiration not only for the Panchamasali community but also for all Kannadigas," he said.</p><p>He also mentioned that railway projects worth Rs 49,000 crore, which had been stalled in the state for 25 years, have been taken up. Many projects, including the Davangere-Chitradurga-Tumakuru direct rail line, will be executed. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will become prosperous. India, which is ranked 4th in the world economy, will rise to the first place,’ he hoped.</p>