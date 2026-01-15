Menu
Victory of Rani Chennamma in Anglo-Kittur war to be celebrated from 2027: V Somanna

"The history of Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma needs to be introduced to the next generation. She is a source of inspiration not only for the Panchamasali community but also for all Kannadigas," he said.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 18:18 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 18:18 IST
