Visually challenged student shines bright, bags gold medal at University of Mysore convocation

The parents of S Anagha were overwhelmed with happiness as she demonstrated at the University of Mysore Convocation on Sunday that visual impairment is not a barrier to achievement. Anagha's success served as an inspiration to others as she was awarded a gold medal for achieving the highest marks in MA Kannada.

Anagha was born with visual impairment due to a rare hereditary genetic disorder that caused retinal degeneration. She is the daughter of K Sathish, who operates a DTP centre, and Pushpalatha, a homemaker, residing in BEML Layout, Mysuru.

Her parents, recognizing her potential, treated her as a gifted child and ensured she never felt limited by her condition. Anagha attended Rangarao Memorial School for the Blind from primary to secondary education. Subsequently, she pursued her pre-university education at Marimallappa’s College and completed her Bachelor's and Master's degrees at Maharani’s Arts College for Women.

“While I learned through Braille from class 1 to 10th, during PUC, I used to record classes and prepare Braille notes to study. During my degree, my mother used to read for me and I prepared Braille notes. During MA, I used the ‘Insta reader’ app to hear lessons to prepare Braille notes. I wrote SSLC, PUC, degree, and MA exams with the support of scribes. So, my special thanks to the scribes and gratitude to my parents, especially my mother, who has dedicated her life to taking care of me,” she said.

Anagha has also mastered Carnatic classical music up to Vidwath level. Additionally, she is currently teaching music classes to students and conducting online lessons for a nine-year-old named Yaani, the daughter of an NRI couple residing in the USA. Alongside her musical pursuits, Anagha has attained proficiency in various levels of Reiki healing. Her future aspirations include obtaining a PhD and becoming a Kannada professor, with a focus on assisting individuals with disabilities, similar to herself.

In a message directed towards the specially-abled community, Anagha said, “We should not expect compassion. Instead, stay confident, consider ourselves normal, and utilise the best of the special senses we are gifted with. Everything is possible if we have the will and determination.”

"Passion for my subject enabled me to achieve success, securing 11 prizes, including seven gold medals and four additional awards, during my MA in Philosophy," stated Ajita Guleria from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Ajita, daughter of Sangeetha and the late Ashwini, has dedicated three years to studying Yoga in Mysuru and has now become a yoga instructor. Her future plans involve conducting research in the field of yoga.

H S Meghana, who attained the highest distinction in her MSc in Organic Chemistry, attributes her success to a solid understanding of the subject matter and the unwavering support of her parents and teachers. Daughter of Sundar Rao, an educator, and K H Sudharani, a homemaker, Meghana hails from Turuvekere in the Tumakuru district. She aspires to become a lecturer and intends to pursue civil service examinations.

The convocation awarded a total of 436 medals and 266 prizes to 252 students, with females comprising 69% of the recipients.