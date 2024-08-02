Wayanad: 5 victims from Karnataka yet to be traced

Out of 18 people from Karnataka who died in the Wayanad landslide, the bodies of seven are yet to be traced. Five victims were identified on Thursday.
The deceased include nine persons from Mysuru, four from Chamarajnagar, two from Mandya and three from Kodagu districts.
Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar officials brought back two persons from the district who were stranded in Wayanad. In addition, 10 individuals who had migrated to Wayanad were also brought back.
Thirty-five survivors, including 25 from Ukkalagere of T Narsipur taluk, and 10 from Chamarajnagar district are still in relief camps in Meppadi.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to Mahadevamma, a survivor from Ukkalagere, who lost three sons, three daughters-in-law and three grandchildren in the landslide. He consoled her and assured of providing necessary assistance to her.
Published 02 August 2024, 00:30 IST