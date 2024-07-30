Home
Wayanad landslides: Karnataka committed to providing all possible help to Kerala, says CM Siddaramaiah

The landslides in the hilly district, triggered by heavy rains, claimed many lives on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 10:17 IST

Bengaluru: Expressing grief over the loss of lives in landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to the neighbouring state.

"Deeply saddened by the catastrophic floods in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to Kerala in this challenging time. Let's stand united and strong," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

The landslides in the hilly district, triggered by heavy rains, claimed many lives on Tuesday.

Published 30 July 2024, 10:17 IST
