What is CM’s share in Valmiki Corpn scam, asks BJP's Ashoka

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka has sought to know the role of chief minister Siddaramaiah in the illegal transfer of funds belonging to Valmiki Development Corporation.
“The Finance department is under the control of chief minister. Such a huge amount of money cannot be transferred to fictitious accounts without the concurrence of the department. What is share of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah out of Rs 187 crore?,” Ashoka said.
He was speaking to reporters after meeting the family members of P Chandrashekhar, the superintendent of the Corporation, who ended his life, in Shivamogga on Friday.
Ashoka said that several ministers were involved in the scam and the chief minister had extended his cooperation for it.
“All the people who misused the Corporation’s money are now scot-free. They have not been arrested with the fear that they would spill the beans if put behind the bars,” he alleged.
Terming the CID probe an eyewash, Ashok said that the government entrusted the investigation to the CID though the family of Chandrashekharan did not ask for it. “Now, the bank has sought a CID investigation and the truth will come out. At least now the government should save its face by entrusting the case to the CBI,” he added.
Published 31 May 2024, 20:54 IST