Wild elephant damages saplings in nursery in Jalsur

Mangaluru: A wild elephant destroyed saplings in a nursery of Forest Department in Jalsur near Sullia on Friday.

DCF Antony S Mariyappa said an elephant from the Kerala border had strayed into a nursery and damaged saplings while walking in the nursery area.

Mariyappa said the area where the nursery is situated has been reporting the straying of elephants from Kerala once in a while. "About 8,000 to 10,000 saplings of various species readied at the nursery have been damaged," he said.

Saplings were planted in various sizes of bags in the nursery.

Damages in Kalmanja

Meanwhile, a herd of three elephants strayed into a plantation and caused huge damage at Kalmanja in Ujire on Thursday night.

The plantations are owned by Ganadakottige Gangadar Gowda and Prashanth Kakathkar. More than 30 banana trees and one oil palm tree were smashed by the elephants. The locals later burst crackers to chase them away.