Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Wild elephant enters Karnataka's Gundlupet town; damages motorbike

RFO of Gundlupet buffer range Shivakumar said, it is not confirmed from where the wild jumbo strayed from.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 17:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 17:59 IST
Karnataka NewsWild Elephantgundlupet

Follow us on :

Follow Us