JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Wild jumbo electrocuted in Mysuru

The tusker was electrocuted at a farm on survey number 2, owned by Mani, a tribal resident of the hamlet. The jumbo was found dead around 7 am. Forest and police personnel visited the spot.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 23:01 IST

Follow Us

A 30-year-old wild jumbo died of electrocution, after coming in contact with a wired fence, supplied with illegal power, at Maralukatte hamlet in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday.

The tusker was electrocuted at a farm on survey number 2, owned by Mani, a tribal resident of the hamlet. The jumbo was found dead around 7 am. Forest and police personnel visited the spot.

Veterinarian Dr Chittiappa, who conducted the post-mortem, ascertained that the death was due to electrocution. The Forest department has lodged a police complaint against Mani.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 December 2023, 23:01 IST)
KarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT