Wild jumbo electrocuted in Mysuru

A 30-year-old wild jumbo died of electrocution, after coming in contact with a wired fence, supplied with illegal power, at Maralukatte hamlet in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday.
The tusker was electrocuted at a farm on survey number 2, owned by Mani, a tribal resident of the hamlet. The jumbo was found dead around 7 am. Forest and police personnel visited the spot.
Veterinarian Dr Chittiappa, who conducted the post-mortem, ascertained that the death was due to electrocution. The Forest department has lodged a police complaint against Mani.