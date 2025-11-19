<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he would present his record 17th Budget next year, thus ruling out any change in leadership until then. </p><p>The CM was speaking at the golden jubilee of LG Havanur submitting the first backward classes commission report. </p><p>"When I first became the finance minister, I was mocked that this Kuruba can't even count sheep. I took that as a challenge and went on to present 16 budgets," Siddaramaiah said. "I'll present the 17th budget, too."</p><p>The finance department, which reports to Siddaramaiah, has already started preparations for the 2026-27 Budget, which is expected to be presented in March next year. </p><p>At the event, Siddaramaiah frowned upon members of backward classes and SC/STs associating with the BJP and RSS. </p>.CM Siddaramaiah's wife shifted to ward after clinical improvement.<p>"What do I say to backwards and Dalits who join the BJP-RSS-ABVP? They do so despite knowing that the BJP-RSS ideology is against them," Siddaramaiah said. "Those dying in the name of God and Dharma are our backward classes people," he added. </p><p>Siddaramaiah said that the caste system was strengthening even as education levels were rising. "Backward people haven't come out of their subservient mindset. Addressing the poor among upper castes in the plural while using the singular for the rich among lower castes is a sign of slavery," he said. </p><p><strong>75% quota</strong></p><p>Siddaramaiah said his government was ready to implement the Social & Educational Survey report and hike reservations to 75% in the state. "As long as I'm alive and in politics, I'll stand for social justice," he said. During the event, Siddaramaiah read out portions anti-Shudra portions from the Manusmriti. "All of you must read the shlokas that equate Shudras with dogs," he said. </p>