Will reconsider the scrapping of Kasturirangan report, says CM Siddaramaiah

Madikeri: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government will reconsider the scrapping of the Kasturirangan report.

“Earlier, the state government had decided to reject the Kasturirangan report. However, the decision will be reconsidered after holding a discussion with forest minister Eshwar Khandre”, Siddaramaiah said speaking to the media persons here.

He said that it was not the Congress government which facilitated land conversions in Kodagu district. The government will not ignore natural calamities at any cost, he added.

“It has been decided to provide a compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh to those who have entirely lost their houses due to rains. Later, the government will also construct houses for them. A decision on crop loss compensation will be made in the days to come”.