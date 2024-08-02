Will reconsider the scrapping of Kasturirangan report, says CM Siddaramaiah

Madikeri: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government will reconsider the scrapping of the Kasturirangan report.
“Earlier, the state government had decided to reject the Kasturirangan report. However, the decision will be reconsidered after holding a discussion with forest minister Eshwar Khandre”, Siddaramaiah said speaking to the media persons here.
He said that it was not the Congress government which facilitated land conversions in Kodagu district. The government will not ignore natural calamities at any cost, he added.
“It has been decided to provide a compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh to those who have entirely lost their houses due to rains. Later, the government will also construct houses for them. A decision on crop loss compensation will be made in the days to come”.
Stating that there is no objection to BJP-JD(S) padayatra (foot march), Siddaramaiah stressed that there is an order by the court saying the padayatra is not allowed in Bengaluru. Accordingly, permission will not be given by the Bengaluru police commissioner.
“A cabinet meeting which I was not part of, has unanimously resolved to ask the governor to withdraw the notice and to reject the complaint submitted by Abraham”, the Chief Minister said and added that he is confident of the Governor withdrawing the notice served to him.
