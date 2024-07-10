Will return as Karnataka CM, reverse plan to rename Ramanagara, says H D Kumaraswamy

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Criticising the proposal to rename Ramanagara district as ‘Bengaluru South,’ Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he would reverse the plan, if implemented, in the event of he (Kumaraswamy) becoming CM again.
The primary motive behind the proposal was to exploit real estate opportunities that would arise from the move, alleged the former CM.
“I am confident of the JD(S) returning to power and I will become the CM again. Once that happens, I will ensure that the district reclaims its original name: Ramanagara,” Kumaraswamy told reporters here.
The union minister opined that naming Ramanagara ‘Bengaluru South’ would amount to an insult to Lord Rama.
“The name ‘Ramanagara’ has historical significance. The deputy CM must explain how changing the district’s name will benefit its residents. Instead of changing its name, the government should focus on developing the district,” said Kumaraswamy.
Pointing out that he had carved out the district of Ramanagara – when he was the CM – to develop the entire region, Kumaraswamy said, “Renaming it will inconvenience both the public and the officials.”
Training his guns at Shivakumar and his brother, former MP D K Suresh, the union minister said, “The so-called leaders of the district must focus on developing it, and not on real estate business.”
Ramanagara was carved out as a district in 2007 during Kumaraswamy’s first term as the CM, at the head of the JD(S)-BJP alliance.
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, lashing out at the Congress, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka asked the government to clarify on the intention behind renaming Ramanagara.
“Is it because there is Rama in Ramanagara or is it to become rich through real estate?” Ashoka said.
Pointing at Shivakumar, Ashoka said the government has already deceived the people of Bengaluru with the promise of creating ‘Brand Bengaluru’. “Now, will development take place just by changing the name?”
The Ramanagara district was created when the BJP-JD(S) coalition was in power, Ashoka pointed out. “Now, are you trying to avenge the defeat of your brother (DK Suresh) by renaming the district?”
Ashoka also asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to clarify if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had ordered the name change. “Or, do you plan on starting a real estate business after grabbing land in Mysuru?
