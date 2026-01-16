<p>Drug-related cases shot up by 63 per cent in Karnataka in the last year, from 4,188 in 2024 to 6,824 in 2025, according to data accessed by DH.</p>.<p>While the rise is alarming, the state police attribute it to their crackdown yielding results. </p>.<p>According to state police statistics, the number of foreign nationals hauled up for drug-related cases shot up, whereas the number of Indian accused dropped, marginally though.</p>.Tourism project at Roerich Estate: Karnataka High Court directs state, Centre to ensure no activities on ground .<p>While 114 foreign nationals were arrested for drug-related offences in 2025, a 54 per cent rise from 74 in 2024, the number of accused Indian nationals dropped by 11 per cent, from 3,237 to 2,874, in the corresponding period.</p>.<p>The number of peddlers rose 12 per cent from 2,274 to 2,564 in a year, but the number of drug users booked spiked 60 per cent, from 3,902 to 6,245.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Dr MA Saleem said that in 2024, the police largely refrained from booking cases against drug users, adopting a humanitarian approach focused on de-addiction and rehabilitation. “However, in 2025, we took a much tougher stand to curb the drug menace across Karnataka. This is why more cases were registered against users in the state. We have also intensified vigilance and action against drug peddlers,” he said.</p>.<p>As a part of its renewed strategy, the state police have launched ‘Sanmitra’ (a good friend) — an initiative aimed at keeping a close watch on addicts while providing sustained support, rehabilitation and monitoring. The programme seeks to curb the growing menace of drug addiction among the youth through structured follow-up and<br>intervention. </p>.<p>“Mysuru and Belagavi reported higher numbers of drug-related cases due to intensified area domination exercises and effective crackdowns on drug usage. However, Bengaluru city accounted for the highest number of drug peddlers arrested, with foreigners finding it relatively easier to operate in the city,” Saleem added. </p>.<p>“Going forward, our focus is on making Karnataka a completely drug-free state in 2026,” the state police chief<br>said.</p>.<p>A senior officer told DH that the police are also keeping a close watch on the coastal belt to ensure drugs are not smuggled via port areas. “Squads and surprise checks at ports are the way forward,” said an officer. </p>.<p><strong>Impact of policy change</strong></p>.<p>Mid-year, following a major policy shift aimed at choking the demand side of the drug trade, the Karnataka police began registering cases against drug<br>users.</p>.<p>A senior officer told DH that the change in strategy was aimed at curbing the growing nexus between peddlers and consumers operating through social media and digital payment platforms. “Drug transactions were increasingly being coordinated through social media accounts, with payments routed via UPI and other online modes, making conventional enforcement ineffective,” he said. </p>.<p>In Bengaluru, the policy of targeting peddlers and sparing users was changed in August 2025, when Seemant Kumar Singh took over as the city police commissioner. He issued directions that cases must be registered against users as well. Another officer said: “Awareness campaigns alone were not sufficient to curb the menace. It called for stricter surveillance, community participation and coordinated action against organised drug networks operating within and outside the<br />state.” </p>