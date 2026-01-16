Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

With users also in the dock, drug cases see sharp rise in Karnataka

According to state police statistics, the number of foreign nationals hauled up for drug-related cases shot up, whereas the number of Indian accused dropped, marginally though.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 21:44 IST
Karnataka NewsDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us