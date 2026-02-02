<p>Badami: A 28-year-old woman allegedly hanged her three children, aged between 2 and 5, to death before consuming poison, at Hiremuchchalgudda village in the taluk on Sunday.</p>.<p>Roopa Hanumanth Goudar, however, survived the suicide bid and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bagalkot.</p>.<p>Deceased children have been identified as Samruddhi Goudar (5), Preetam Goudar (4) and Suksheet Goudar (2).</p>.Bengaluru: Domestic help kills elderly woman, dies by suicide.<p>Upset over her frequent fights with her mother-in-law, the woman is said to have taken the drastic step, according to the police. </p>.<p>The Badami police have registered a case in this regard.</p>