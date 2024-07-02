Won’t give in to attempts to have me removed: D K Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday is said to have told a closed-door meeting of Congress office-bearers that he will not budge to attempts being made to get him removed as the party’s president.
“Some are trying to have me removed. I won’t care for that. It’s not possible. I am the one who toils for the party,” Shivakumar said before 250 office-bearers amid calls by some Congress leaders that a new KPCC president should be appointed in his place.
Shivakumar said the matter was discussed with the Congress high command. “Going forward, anyone speaking about the party’s internal matters will face action. Notices will be issued.”
Speaking to reporters later, Shivakumar said show-cause notices will be issued to any lawmaker making out-of-turn statements. “No one should exceed limits,” he said.
Shivakumar convening a meeting of the Congress office-bearers was seen as him asserting his authority as the party president.
CM Siddaramaiah pointed to the Congress high command when asked about demands for more deputy CMs.
Published 01 July 2024, 21:15 IST