Yoga Day sees many enthusiasts take part in celebrations

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district administration, AYUSH department, Ayush college, and members of various other organisations arranged the 10th international yoga day at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Friday.

Yoga achiever Nihani along with the other dignitaries inaugurated the programme.

Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, DK DC Mullai Muhilan M P, Superintendent of Police Ryshyanth C B, DK ZP CEO Dr Anandh K and others were present there.