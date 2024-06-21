Yoga Day sees many enthusiasts take part in celebrations

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district administration, AYUSH department, Ayush college, and members of various other organisations arranged the 10th international yoga day at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Friday.
Yoga achiever Nihani along with the other dignitaries inaugurated the programme.
Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, DK DC Mullai Muhilan M P, Superintendent of Police Ryshyanth C B, DK ZP CEO Dr Anandh K and others were present there.
Yoga guru Gopalakrishna Delampady guided participants into doing different asanas and highlighted the importance of each posture.
As per the AYUSH protocol, Yoga practice began with a prayer, followed by neck bending, trunk movement, knee movement, yogasanas with standing, sitting, prone posture and supine posture, pranayama, meditation and peace mantra.
DC Mullai Muhilan said "The theme for 2024 is 'yoga for women empowerment' which focuses on enhancing the physical and mental well-being of women.
District Ayush Officer Dr Mohammed Iqbal told Deccan Herald, “Around 1 lakh people including students, SHG members, Asha workers, Scouts, Guides, Home Guards and others were taught Yoga for the celebrations.
"We expect at least 70,000 to 80,000 people taking part in the Yoga Day programmes across the district.”
The instructors were teaching yoga via seven health and wellness centres of the AYUSH department and 38 centres of the health department.
Department of school education and literacy, social welfare department, backward classes department and others were covered through the yoga.
The students of the residential schools and hostels run by the social welfare and backward classes were given training in yoga for the past one month, he added.
Published 21 June 2024, 10:41 IST