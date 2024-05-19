Yuva Morcha Mandala chief arrested in illegal quarry case; MLA stages protest

Mangaluru: Commotion prevailed at the Belthangady police station after MLA Harish Poonja staged a protest against the police for arresting a man in connection with illegal quarrying at Moodala in the Melanthabettu village of Belthangady Taluk on Saturday night. The police had arrested Belthangady BJP Yuva Morcha Mandal President Shashiraj.
According to the police, Shashiraj who has been taken into custody is a rowdy sheeter.
A video of MLA Harish Poonja yelling and shouting at the Belthangady police has gone viral. He sat at the police station and staged a protest and warned the police against picking up an 'innocent' person.
He said that the police were acting as an agent of the Congress by arresting an innocent. Along with BJP workers, the MLA shouted slogans against the government.
Dakshina Kannada SP CB Ryshyanth said that a case has been booked under the Explosives Act in connection with an illegal blasting case.
“As the suspect was one of the karyakartas, MLA Poonja arrived and staged a protest in front of the police station,” said the SP.
BJP leaders accused the state government of engaging in hate politics.
The police have booked cases against two persons including Shashiraj. The police are on look for another suspect — Pramod Ujire in connection with an illegal stone quarry unit.
According to the complaint filed by Prithvi Sanikam, tahsildar of Belthangady, the authorities received a tip-off regarding illegal quarrying activities taking place at Moodala. Based on tip off, a team comprising officials including the tahsildar, taluk office personnel, and the Belthangady sub-inspector conducted a raid.
During the raid, officials seized a huge quantity of stones that had been quarried illegally, along with an earthmover, a tractor, and four live rounds, and four pellets.
During an enquiry with the labourers at the spot, it was revealed that the illegal quarrying operation was being carried out by Pramod Ujire and Shashiraj.
A case has been registered under the provisions of the Explosives Act-1884, and the Explosives Substances Act-1908.