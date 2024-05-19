Yuva Morcha Mandala chief arrested in illegal quarry case; MLA stages protest

Mangaluru: Commotion prevailed at the Belthangady police station after MLA Harish Poonja staged a protest against the police for arresting a man in connection with illegal quarrying at Moodala in the Melanthabettu village of Belthangady Taluk on Saturday night. The police had arrested Belthangady BJP Yuva Morcha Mandal President Shashiraj.

According to the police, Shashiraj who has been taken into custody is a rowdy sheeter.

A video of MLA Harish Poonja yelling and shouting at the Belthangady police has gone viral. He sat at the police station and staged a protest and warned the police against picking up an 'innocent' person.

He said that the police were acting as an agent of the Congress by arresting an innocent. Along with BJP workers, the MLA shouted slogans against the government.