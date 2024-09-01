Kavach will be implemented in mission mode in country: Vaishnaw

In the last ten years, 31,180 km of new tracks were added to the rail network which is bigger than the whole rail network of France, the minister said, adding, "Today, everyday 14 km of new railway tracks are being laid." Talking about the progress made in the electrification of rail tracks Vaishnaw said that from independence till 2014, only 21,000 km of railway tracks were electrified but in the last 10 years 40,000 km of tracks were electrified.